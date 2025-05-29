2 year warranty
Save 10%
3 Bottles
ultra soft soother
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.3
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Sam789!
29/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Love these bottles!
This is the first time I have used glass bottles and I love them! Feels so much better using them compared to plastic ones, especially when sterilising them. The bottles don’t lose their colour and always look brand new. Would highly recommend these bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Maya2023
19/07/2023
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Sehr gute Quailität
Ich finde die Glas Fläschchen einfach toll. Die Form sowie die 2 unterschiedlichen Größen sind sehr gut gemacht. Die Fläschchen sind aus Glas und absolut nicht rutschig sie bleiben auch nach dem spülen schön griffig. Ich persönlich finde es sehr gut das sie aus Glas sind denn sie ziehen so die Gerüche nicht an, egal ob von der Babymilch oder vom Spülmittel nach dem abwaschen. Die Plastikhaube die als Auslaufschutz dient ist auch sehr stabil und lässt sich dank der Einkerbung sehr leicht öffnen. Auf jeder Flasche sind die ml angegeben was das portionieren der Babynahrung erleichtert. Ich bin von diesem Fläschchen Set überzeugt da es mich von seiner Qualität her begeistert hat. Trotz das die Fläschchen aus Glas sind liegen sie nicht schwer in der Hand.
Pros
Da das Material Glas ist nimmt es keine Gerüche auf sowie es die Plsatikfläschchen tun.
Cons
Keine, alles bestens
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene
charly2024
18/07/2023
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Sehr gut
DasFlaschenSet Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas ist perfekt geeignet für unseren Kleinen , da es leider mit dem Stillen nach dem Kaiserschnitt nicht so richtig klappt , bin ich froh gleich diese Flaschen benutzt zu haben und damit ohne Probleme die erste aufregende Zeit mit dem Kleinen gemeistert habe. Ich kann die Fläschchen wärmsten empfehlen.
Pros
Größe, Sauger, Material
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011