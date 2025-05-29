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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

-10% discount with code: WBFW26

Philips Avent Natural ResponseNewborn Glass Gift Set

SCD878/11

4.3
| (18) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right teat is important. See more info below.
See all benefits

Save 10%

WBFW26
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 3 Bottles

  • ultra soft soother

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

18

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

3
2

29/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Love these bottles!

This is the first time I have used glass bottles and I love them! Feels so much better using them compared to plastic ones, especially when sterilising them. The bottles don’t lose their colour and always look brand new. Would highly recommend these bottles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set

19/07/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gute Quailität

Ich finde die Glas Fläschchen einfach toll. Die Form sowie die 2 unterschiedlichen Größen sind sehr gut gemacht. Die Fläschchen sind aus Glas und absolut nicht rutschig sie bleiben auch nach dem spülen schön griffig. Ich persönlich finde es sehr gut das sie aus Glas sind denn sie ziehen so die Gerüche nicht an, egal ob von der Babymilch oder vom Spülmittel nach dem abwaschen. Die Plastikhaube die als Auslaufschutz dient ist auch sehr stabil und lässt sich dank der Einkerbung sehr leicht öffnen. Auf jeder Flasche sind die ml angegeben was das portionieren der Babynahrung erleichtert. Ich bin von diesem Fläschchen Set überzeugt da es mich von seiner Qualität her begeistert hat. Trotz das die Fläschchen aus Glas sind liegen sie nicht schwer in der Hand.

Pros

Da das Material Glas ist nimmt es keine Gerüche auf sowie es die Plsatikfläschchen tun.

Cons

Keine, alles bestens

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene

18/07/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut

DasFlaschenSet Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas ist perfekt geeignet für unseren Kleinen , da es leider mit dem Stillen nach dem Kaiserschnitt nicht so richtig klappt , bin ich froh gleich diese Flaschen benutzt zu haben und damit ohne Probleme die erste aufregende Zeit mit dem Kleinen gemeistert habe. Ich kann die Fläschchen wärmsten empfehlen.

Pros

Größe, Sauger, Material

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD878/11 Kleines Flaschen-Set aus Glas für Neugeborene

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011