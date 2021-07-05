Search terms

    Philips Avent Connected

    Connected Baby Monitor

    SCD921/26
    Avent
    Avent
      An eye on your baby, at home and away

      • Designed to always keep you connected to baby
      • Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom
      • See every wiggle, hear every giggle
      • Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond
      • Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit
        Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

          Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

            Connected Baby Monitor

            Reassurance anywhere

            Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout your home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere.
            Designed to always keep you connected to baby

            Designed to always keep you connected to baby

            Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the parent unit and app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

            Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

            Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

            See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile Internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

            See every wiggle, hear every giggle

            See every wiggle, hear every giggle

            The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

            Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond

            Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond

            Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 metres of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile Internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.

            Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

            Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

            The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch colour display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.

            Never too warm or cool, always just right

            Never too warm or cool, always just right

            With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cosy for a perfect rest.

            Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

            Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

            Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.

            Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

            Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

            No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

            Sounds to settle and soothe

            Sounds to settle and soothe

            Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and night-time nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

            Ready for every day and every night

            Ready for every day and every night

            Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.

            Technical Specifications

            • Features

              Connection modes
              Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
              Mobile connectivity range
              Unlimited, requires Internet connection
              Range parent unit / baby unit
              Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
              Baby unit camera resolution
              Full HD 1080p
              Parent unit screen size
              4.3 inch colour LCD
              Parent unit resolution
              480x272
              Night vision
              Yes, automatic
              Zoom
              Yes, digital zoom and pan
              Room thermometer
              Yes, incl. alert
              Night light
              Yes, incl. timer
              Talk back
              Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
              Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
              Yes, incl. timer
              Record personalised sounds
              Yes, via app
              Phone application (app)
              Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
              Operating systems (app)
              iOS 11 and higher, and Android 5 and higher

            • Convenience

              Video mode
              Yes
              Audio only mode
              Yes
              Eco mode
              Yes, energy saving mode
              Privacy mode
              Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
              Background monitoring (app only)
              Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
              Alerts
              Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
              Wall mountable
              Yes

            • Power / Transmission

              Baby unit power source
              Mains only
              Parent unit power source
              Battery and mains
              Parent unit operating time on battery
              12 hrs in Eco mode
              Power supply
              • 5 V 1 A AC/DC Adapter
              • Input 100–240 V/50–60 Hz
              Frequency band
              2.4 GHz

            • Software Support

              Software updates
              Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

                  • Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
                  • In Eco mode after a full charge

