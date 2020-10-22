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Philips Avent SCF040/27 Natural teat
Discontinued
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SCF040/27
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User manual
All (3)
Product (1)
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses