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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby bottle teats for natural latching

SCF042/27

4.8
| (48) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra-soft teat with flexible spiral design more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-soft and flexible teat

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 pieces

  • Slow flow

  • 1m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

48

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

25/03/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sauger Aufsatz

Mein Baby hat dieses Testprodukt sehr gut angenommen. Auch war dieser aufsatz sehr einfach zu reinigen.

Pros

Einfaches reinigen, einfaches wechseln des Saugeraufsatzes

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

25/03/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Perfekt für den Anfang

Die Sauger passen perfekt in die Avent flaschen. Die Sauger waren die einzigen die meine Tochter angenommen hat zum gleichzeitigen stillen haben wir diese verwendet. Toll finde ich das da die Sauger in verschiedenen Loch Größen gibt die Sauger wachsen praktisch mit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

22/03/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Ergänzung

Das Produkt ist eine tolle Ergänzung zu der Glasflasche . Die Form ist sehr gut und das Material auch

Pros

Design Form

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011