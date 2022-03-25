2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Slow flow
1m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.8
of 5
48
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Baby14387
25/03/2022
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Sauger Aufsatz
Mein Baby hat dieses Testprodukt sehr gut angenommen. Auch war dieser aufsatz sehr einfach zu reinigen.
Pros
Einfaches reinigen, einfaches wechseln des Saugeraufsatzes
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Ddm26
25/03/2022
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Perfekt für den Anfang
Die Sauger passen perfekt in die Avent flaschen. Die Sauger waren die einzigen die meine Tochter angenommen hat zum gleichzeitigen stillen haben wir diese verwendet. Toll finde ich das da die Sauger in verschiedenen Loch Größen gibt die Sauger wachsen praktisch mit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Lale90
22/03/2022
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Super Ergänzung
Das Produkt ist eine tolle Ergänzung zu der Glasflasche . Die Form ist sehr gut und das Material auch
Pros
Design Form
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF042/27 Natural-Sauger
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011