2 year warranty
with glow-in-the-dark button
Orthodontic and BPA-free
2 pack
0-2m
Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical, soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.
4.7
of 5
434
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
23/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect dummy for little mouths
I had no problem at all getting my baby to latch on to these dummies. They're lightweight and beautifully designed with soothing colours and a BPA free silicone teat which has been developed to reduce pressure on their teeth and gums. I love that they come with a sterilisation/storage case which keeps them safe and away from germs whilst they're not in use. Have recommended to several of my pregnant friends as a great first dummy to try.
Pros
Lightweight, food safe, orthodontist designed, cute,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Babyclub24
21/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The product has good features
This product is amazing for baby's who loves dummy's it's deffo worth getting for ur newborn or 6 month old
Pros
It suits the baby's mouth
Cons
It's a little heave for the baby to keep in there mouth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Ninoo88
20/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soother scf075/03
My son absolutely loved this product. He has been using this for 5 weeks now and will not accept his old soothers at all. Also the first soother to not start splitting when bitten threw teething tooth grinding. Style is sleek and modern. I definitely recommend this product you will not be disappointed.
Pros
Everything about the soothers are great
Cons
None as yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
The 2023 US consumer test confirms the 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.