    • A light, breathable soother A light, breathable soother A light, breathable soother

      Philips Avent ultra air soother

      SCF080

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      A light, breathable soother

      Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air collection has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.

      A light, breathable soother

      Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      • Lets your baby's skin breathe
      • 6–18 m
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2 pack
      Lets skin breathe

      Lets skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Fashionable colours and designs

      Fashionable colours and designs

      The ultra air collection is always on-trend. Its bright and colourful designs let you and your baby have fun trying out the latest styles.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air soother
        2  pcs
      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
      • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
      • No. 1 global soother brand
