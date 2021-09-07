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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air

SCF080/24

4.7
| (682) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air soothers are comfortable for my little one.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who's taking care of baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-large airholes for more comfortable soothing

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Lets your baby's skin breathe

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0–6m

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

682

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

07/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for teething

My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have

Pros

Comes in case , love the feel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little dummies

I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them

Pros

Brilliant, soft, soothing

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.