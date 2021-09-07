2 year warranty
Lets your baby's skin breathe
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
6–18 m
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
4.7
of 5
682
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Sara222
07/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for teething
My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Banana23433
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have
Pros
Comes in case , love the feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Momof4babies1
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great little dummies
I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them
Pros
Brilliant, soft, soothing
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.