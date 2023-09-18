Search terms
SCF085/61
Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air soother has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. Available in various colours and designs.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Soother
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.
Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.
The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.
What is included
