The quality of the product is very good, the tips are textured and overall seems to be well made; the packing also mentions that it's orthodontic so that's good. It comes in a carry box, which is lock secured and can also be used to sterilise the soothers in the same box which is very handy. The soothers are very soft and seem very comfortable for the little ones. The only downside was that 18+ soothers are too big for children a bit under the age so age appropriate product should be used; possibly smaller ones. I've used them to sterilise in the microwave and it did not damage the product. The product comes with instructions engraved on the carry-box in case you lose the instructions slip or forget, so that is handy too. I'm still in the early days of using the product but would definitely recommend it. Overall it's a great product.