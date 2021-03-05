  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

      Philips Avent ultra soft soother

      SCF091/04

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

      Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Soothers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      ultra soft soother
      - {discount-value}

      ultra soft soother

      total

      recurring payment

      The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

      Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

      • ultra soft and flexible
      • 6–18 m
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2 pack
      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      The ultra soft travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks and less irritation

      Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks and less irritation

      Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

      Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

      Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

      Our rounded shield minimises pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

      Textured, silky teat for soothing comfort

      Textured, silky teat for soothing comfort

      This soother's silky, textured silicone teat soothes and comforts your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra soft soother
        2  pcs
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Developed with healthcare professionals and mums
      • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
      • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
      • No. 1 global soother brand
      • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
      • 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017
      Beta launch of the uGrow app - preview screenshots on phone

      Introducing uGrow, 
      our free healthy baby development app


      Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.

       

      Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.

       

      Find out more

      Apple store
      Play store
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.