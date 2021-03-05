Search terms
SCF091/04
The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ultra soft travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our rounded shield minimises pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
This soother's silky, textured silicone teat soothes and comforts your little one.
