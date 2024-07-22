The pacifier is versatile - first of all, the baby likes it, he can easily grab it: put it in and take it out of his mouth. It is quite large, which makes it more difficult to lose it - of course, this is also important because it is gentle on the baby's skin and allows it to breathe, other pacifiers often do not have this feature. The shape of the pacifier itself does not resemble a woman's breast enough, in my opinion it is more suitable for babies fed from a bottle. However, after several attempts, you finally get used to this type of shape, which is also good if you want to change the way you feed. A big advantage is the box - not only for storage, but also for steaming. In summary, the pacifier is very good and the price is adequate to the quality.