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  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Philips Avent ultra softSoother

SCF091/33

4.7
| (733) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super-soft* and flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

For fewer skin marks and less skin irritation

Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • Ultra soft and flexible

  • Orthodontic and BPA free

  • 2 pack

  • 6-18 M

Soft, flexible shield

Soft, flexible shield

Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Rounded shield

Rounded shield

Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

733

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

22/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soothing baby dummy

My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.

Pros

Nice texture

Cons

Need more colour choices

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

18/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ULTRA Soft

These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well

Pros

Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe

Cons

water get trapped into nipples

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

12/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My son loves it

We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!

Pros

Good value, great design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.