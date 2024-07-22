2 year warranty
Ultra soft and flexible
Orthodontic and BPA free
4 pack
6-18 M
Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.
4.7
of 5
733
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Juhel
22/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soothing baby dummy
My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.
Pros
Nice texture
Cons
Need more colour choices
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
komqas
18/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
ULTRA Soft
These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well
Pros
Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe
Cons
water get trapped into nipples
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Marlena93
12/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My son loves it
We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!
Pros
Good value, great design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.