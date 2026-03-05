After using the Philips Nighttime Pacifier for my newborn over the last few months it has quickly become one of our must-have baby items. The standout feature for me is that it glows in the dark. During those middle-of-the-night wakeups, I can easily spot it in the crib without turning on a light or fumbling around. It might seem like a small detail, but when you’re running on very little sleep, it makes a huge difference. I also really appreciate that it comes with a handy travel case. It keeps the pacifiers clean in the diaper bag and makes it easy to take them on the go without worrying about them getting dirty. The case feels sturdy and practical, which is exactly what busy parents need. Most importantly, the silicone teat was perfect for my newborn. It’s soft, flexible, and gentle, and my baby took to it right away with no fuss. It’s reassuring to know it’s designed with newborn comfort in mind. Overall, I highly recommend the Philips Nighttime Pacifier to any new parent looking for a reliable, thoughtfully designed soother that makes those early months just a little bit easier.