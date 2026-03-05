2 year warranty
Extra gentle for sensitive skin
Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft soother.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
Glow-in-the-dark cap
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
6–18 m
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimises pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
4.8
of 5
306
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Cknightyyy
05/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing pacifier/dummy
This soother for my baby who has quite sensitive skin, and I’ve honestly been really impressed. We’d tried a couple of other brands before and noticed slight redness around his mouth, but since switching to this one, his skin has stayed completely clear. The shield is really soft and flexible, so it doesn’t press into his cheeks or leave marks after naps. The glow-in-the-dark feature is such a simple idea but makes a huge difference at night. I can find it in the cot without turning the light on and fully waking him up, which has definitely helped with smoother night-time resettling. He took to the teat straight away (which isn’t always the case with him), and it feels well made and safe. I also like that it’s 80% plant-based — it’s nice to know it’s a bit more eco-conscious without compromising on quality. The sterilising case is really handy too, especially when we’re out and about. Overall, a really gentle, practical dummy that does exactly what it promises. Would definitely buy again.
Pros
Plant based easy to clean
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-02-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-02-05
FirstTimeDad2025
04/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great pacifier for my newborn!
After using the Philips Nighttime Pacifier for my newborn over the last few months it has quickly become one of our must-have baby items. The standout feature for me is that it glows in the dark. During those middle-of-the-night wakeups, I can easily spot it in the crib without turning on a light or fumbling around. It might seem like a small detail, but when you’re running on very little sleep, it makes a huge difference. I also really appreciate that it comes with a handy travel case. It keeps the pacifiers clean in the diaper bag and makes it easy to take them on the go without worrying about them getting dirty. The case feels sturdy and practical, which is exactly what busy parents need. Most importantly, the silicone teat was perfect for my newborn. It’s soft, flexible, and gentle, and my baby took to it right away with no fuss. It’s reassuring to know it’s designed with newborn comfort in mind. Overall, I highly recommend the Philips Nighttime Pacifier to any new parent looking for a reliable, thoughtfully designed soother that makes those early months just a little bit easier.
Pros
Well designed and crafted for newborns with parents in mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-02-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-02-04
CourtD22
26/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great dummies for little ones!
My little one loves these dummies. She is breastfed but has had no issues in switching to these dummies. They are the perfect size and gentle on sensitive skin. My baby hasn’t experienced any redness or irritated skin since using these. It is a bonus that they glow in the dark - makes them easy to find at night! (Tip: they need to get some light in the daytime to glow at night). They are also small enough so that she is able to put back into her mouth herself. I also like that it comes with an easy and simple to use sterilising case which can also be used as a travel case. Overall I would recommend.
Pros
Glow in the dark, easy to sterilise, comes with a case
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-01-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime
Date of Use 2025-01-26
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone teat (mass balance approach)
87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201)
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201)
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use