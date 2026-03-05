ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Philips Avent Pacifierultra soft Nighttime

SCF094/05

4.8

| (306) Reviews | 99% recommend this product

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft soother.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 18 m+ with extra-firm teat

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimises pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

306

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

1

05/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing pacifier/dummy

This soother for my baby who has quite sensitive skin, and I’ve honestly been really impressed. We’d tried a couple of other brands before and noticed slight redness around his mouth, but since switching to this one, his skin has stayed completely clear. The shield is really soft and flexible, so it doesn’t press into his cheeks or leave marks after naps. The glow-in-the-dark feature is such a simple idea but makes a huge difference at night. I can find it in the cot without turning the light on and fully waking him up, which has definitely helped with smoother night-time resettling. He took to the teat straight away (which isn’t always the case with him), and it feels well made and safe. I also like that it’s 80% plant-based — it’s nice to know it’s a bit more eco-conscious without compromising on quality. The sterilising case is really handy too, especially when we’re out and about. Overall, a really gentle, practical dummy that does exactly what it promises. Would definitely buy again.

Pros

Plant based easy to clean

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-02-05

04/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great pacifier for my newborn!

After using the Philips Nighttime Pacifier for my newborn over the last few months it has quickly become one of our must-have baby items. The standout feature for me is that it glows in the dark. During those middle-of-the-night wakeups, I can easily spot it in the crib without turning on a light or fumbling around. It might seem like a small detail, but when you’re running on very little sleep, it makes a huge difference. I also really appreciate that it comes with a handy travel case. It keeps the pacifiers clean in the diaper bag and makes it easy to take them on the go without worrying about them getting dirty. The case feels sturdy and practical, which is exactly what busy parents need. Most importantly, the silicone teat was perfect for my newborn. It’s soft, flexible, and gentle, and my baby took to it right away with no fuss. It’s reassuring to know it’s designed with newborn comfort in mind. Overall, I highly recommend the Philips Nighttime Pacifier to any new parent looking for a reliable, thoughtfully designed soother that makes those early months just a little bit easier.

Pros

Well designed and crafted for newborns with parents in mind.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-02-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-02-04

26/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great dummies for little ones!

My little one loves these dummies. She is breastfed but has had no issues in switching to these dummies. They are the perfect size and gentle on sensitive skin. My baby hasn’t experienced any redness or irritated skin since using these. It is a bonus that they glow in the dark - makes them easy to find at night! (Tip: they need to get some light in the daytime to glow at night). They are also small enough so that she is able to put back into her mouth herself. I also like that it comes with an easy and simple to use sterilising case which can also be used as a travel case. Overall I would recommend.

Pros

Glow in the dark, easy to sterilise, comes with a case

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-01-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF094/02 ultra soft Nighttime

Date of Use 2025-01-26

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone teat (mass balance approach)

  2. 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201)

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use