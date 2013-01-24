Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Bear Soothers

      Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.

        Orthodontic

        The classic in the range - Teddy and his friends.

        • 0-3m
        Security ring handle

        Security ring handle

        For easy removal of the Philips AVENT soother at any time

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

        Philips AVENT flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.

        User-friendly silicone teats

        User-friendly silicone teats

        The Philips AVENT silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

        Snap-on protective cap

        Snap-on protective cap

        To keep sterilised teats hygienic

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          EU
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Soother
          2  pcs
          Snap-on protective cap
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

