2 year warranty
SCF135/06
3 doses
Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup
The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel
All parts can be sterilised and microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning
3.8
of 5
30
Reviews
Paulinka0512
26/11/2017
United Kingdom
perfect for feeding
The size of individual container is perfect for the purpose. I'm so pleased that It really helped me at night time when there is no time to do it when baby's crying for milk. Easy clean and put together and very easy to dispense powder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Lisa22
04/07/2017
United Kingdom
Brilliant
So easy to use compact and very usefull would highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Hayley
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
One of the most useful items I use as a new mom
I have tried 4 or 5 different dispensers but this is by far the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go