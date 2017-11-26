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  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel

Philips AventMilk powder dispenser for on-the-go

SCF135/06

3.8
| (30) Reviews
Ideal for travel
This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.
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BPA-Free

Ideal for travel

  • 3 doses

Inner part can be removed

Inner part can be removed

Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/9 oz feeds

Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/9 oz feeds

The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

Entire dispenser sterilisable, microwavable and dishwasher safe

All parts can be sterilised and microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

30

Reviews

3

26/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for feeding

The size of individual container is perfect for the purpose. I'm so pleased that It really helped me at night time when there is no time to do it when baby's crying for milk. Easy clean and put together and very easy to dispense powder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

04/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

So easy to use compact and very usefull would highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One of the most useful items I use as a new mom

I have tried 4 or 5 different dispensers but this is by far the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser for on-the-go

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