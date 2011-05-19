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  • For independent drinking
  • For independent drinking
  • For independent drinking
  • For independent drinking

Discontinued

Philips AventTrainer handles for cup

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Reviews
For independent drinking
The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help with independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles. Available in green and orange.
See all benefits

Easily removable cup handles

For independent drinking

Contoured shape

For little hands to hold comfortably

Easy to fit and remove

Cups can be used with or without handles

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

5

Reviews

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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