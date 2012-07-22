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  • Soft spout
  • Soft spout

Discontinued

Philips AventSoft spouts

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Soft spout
Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle feeding to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve.
See all benefits

Non-spill, easy-sip spout

Soft spout

  • 6m+

  • White

  • 2 pack

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Patented non-spill valve

Easy to sip, easy to clean

Soft spout

Soft spout

Designed for delicate gums

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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