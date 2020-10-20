Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Mother and child care
All series
Philips Avent Soft spouts
Discontinued
Support
SCF146/02
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (4)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?