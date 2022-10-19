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  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one
  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one

Discontinued

Philips AventMini soother

SCF151/01

4.4
| (14) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Extra small and lightweight for your little one
The Philips AVENT Mini Soother soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your little one's oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A comfortable fit for your newborn

Extra small and lightweight for your little one

  • Perfect fit for your newborn

  • 0-2m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra-small and lightweight for tiny babies

Extra-small and lightweight for tiny babies

Mini Soother's shield is extra-small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

14

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

19/10/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Produkt ist perfekt für Neugeborene

Das Produkt ist von der Größe her perfekt für Neugeborene. Finde es sehr schade das es die nicht mehr gibt. Wollte die gerne wieder kaufen für unser Baby das unterwegs ist.

Pros

Klein und perfekter Sitz

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini-Schnuller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini-Schnuller

24/10/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super für den Anfang

unsere Maus jetzt 10 Wochen alt hat bis heute diese kleinen Schnulli benutzt aber solangsam hinterlassen Sie Abdrücke auf den kleinen Wangen und haben andere nu in Gebrauch auch von Avent auch die kleinste Größe aber größeres Schild.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/02 Mini-Schnuller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/02 Mini-Schnuller

21/04/2020

Italia

Italia

simpatica mela

Prima di acquistare questo ciuccio ho letto una marea di recensioni su internet e ho scelto lui perché lo definivano migliore. L'ho comprato ancora prima che nascesse mio bambino e nel momento del bisogno non mi ha tradito. L'ha accettato subito e non ne voleva altri.

Pros

piccoli dimensioni, simpatico design, cappuccio di protezione

Cons

Non ne ho trovati

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/00 Succhietto Mini

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF151/00 Succhietto Mini

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No. 1 global soother brand

  4. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  5. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012