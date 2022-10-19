2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect fit for your newborn
0-2m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
Mini Soother's shield is extra-small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.4
of 5
14
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Emmy 87
19/10/2022
Deutschland
Das Produkt ist perfekt für Neugeborene
Das Produkt ist von der Größe her perfekt für Neugeborene. Finde es sehr schade das es die nicht mehr gibt. Wollte die gerne wieder kaufen für unser Baby das unterwegs ist.
Pros
Klein und perfekter Sitz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini-Schnuller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/03 Mini-Schnuller
Lotta2017
24/10/2017
Deutschland
Super für den Anfang
unsere Maus jetzt 10 Wochen alt hat bis heute diese kleinen Schnulli benutzt aber solangsam hinterlassen Sie Abdrücke auf den kleinen Wangen und haben andere nu in Gebrauch auch von Avent auch die kleinste Größe aber größeres Schild.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/02 Mini-Schnuller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/02 Mini-Schnuller
lisaeva80
21/04/2020
Italia
simpatica mela
Prima di acquistare questo ciuccio ho letto una marea di recensioni su internet e ho scelto lui perché lo definivano migliore. L'ho comprato ancora prima che nascesse mio bambino e nel momento del bisogno non mi ha tradito. L'ha accettato subito e non ne voleva altri.
Pros
piccoli dimensioni, simpatico design, cappuccio di protezione
Cons
Non ne ho trovati
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/00 Succhietto Mini
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF151/00 Succhietto Mini
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
No. 1 global soother brand
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012