2 year warranty
Discontinued
Medium (21 mm)
2 pcs
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odourless, tasteless, ultra-fine silicone.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
newmum
22/02/2011
United Kingdom
Would highly recommend!
These nipple protectors enabled me to continue breast feeding when I thought I would have to give up from the pain. I tried many different types but these were by far the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector
CeWe
02/10/2011
Nederland
Deze tepelbeschermers werken prima
Na 3 dagen proberen lukte het mijn dochter nog niet goed om 'aan te happen'. Het schijnt dat ik vlakke tepels heb. Van de kraamverzorgster kreeg ik een tepelhoedje, en mijn dochter begon meteen goed te drinken! Wat een opluchting! Na een week heb ik geprobeerd weer zonder hoedje te voeden, maar ik kreeg veel last van tepelkloven. Na twee week pijnlijke tepels (het is dus niet zo dat ik geen doorzetter ben) heb ik de tepelhoedjes toch weer uit de kast gepakt, en sinds die tijd had ik geen last meer van kloven. Uiteindelijk heb ik mijn dochter tot haar eerste verjaardag borstvoeding gegeven, en heb ik het gehele jaar de tepelhoedjes gebruikt. Mijn dochter dronk prima door de tepelhoedjes en ik heb nooit een reden gezien om te stoppen met het gebruik ervan. Ze lag toch dicht tegen me aan, en ik heb nooit gemerkt dat ze minder "kracht" had tijdens het drinken door de tepelbeschermer. Ook kon ze mijn borst goed leeg drinken en hoefde ik nooit na te kolven. Bij een tweede kindje zou ik dit product zeker weer gebruiken. Prima product, en mijns inziens geen enkele reden om dit niet te proberen als de borstvoeding niet goed lukt of pijnlijk is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Tepelbeschermer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF156/01 Tepelbeschermer
Gabyarg
16/09/2016
España
Verified buyer
Este producto me ayudo mucho!
Lo adquirió mi pareja, la mañana siguiente del nacimiento de mi bebe. Mis pezones estaban bien, pero mi bebe no los agarraba correctamente, por consejo de la nurse compro los protectores. Me ayudaron tanto a que mi bebe se adaptara y se agarrara bien e incluso cuando se lastimaron un poco. Eran un alivio!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accesorios de lactancia SCF156/00 Protector de pezones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accesorios de lactancia SCF156/00 Protector de pezones
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.