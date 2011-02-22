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  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer

Discontinued

Philips AventNipple Protector

SCF156/01

4.7
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Helping you to breastfeed for longer
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protects sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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Breast care, protects sore nipples

Helping you to breastfeed for longer

  • Medium (21 mm)

  • 2 pcs

Help protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

Easy latch-on for your baby

Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

Made with odourless, taste-free, ultra-fine silicone

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odourless, tasteless, ultra-fine silicone.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/02/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Would highly recommend!

These nipple protectors enabled me to continue breast feeding when I thought I would have to give up from the pain. I tried many different types but these were by far the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Nipple Protector

02/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Deze tepelbeschermers werken prima

Na 3 dagen proberen lukte het mijn dochter nog niet goed om 'aan te happen'. Het schijnt dat ik vlakke tepels heb. Van de kraamverzorgster kreeg ik een tepelhoedje, en mijn dochter begon meteen goed te drinken! Wat een opluchting! Na een week heb ik geprobeerd weer zonder hoedje te voeden, maar ik kreeg veel last van tepelkloven. Na twee week pijnlijke tepels (het is dus niet zo dat ik geen doorzetter ben) heb ik de tepelhoedjes toch weer uit de kast gepakt, en sinds die tijd had ik geen last meer van kloven. Uiteindelijk heb ik mijn dochter tot haar eerste verjaardag borstvoeding gegeven, en heb ik het gehele jaar de tepelhoedjes gebruikt. Mijn dochter dronk prima door de tepelhoedjes en ik heb nooit een reden gezien om te stoppen met het gebruik ervan. Ze lag toch dicht tegen me aan, en ik heb nooit gemerkt dat ze minder "kracht" had tijdens het drinken door de tepelbeschermer. Ook kon ze mijn borst goed leeg drinken en hoefde ik nooit na te kolven. Bij een tweede kindje zou ik dit product zeker weer gebruiken. Prima product, en mijns inziens geen enkele reden om dit niet te proberen als de borstvoeding niet goed lukt of pijnlijk is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Tepelbeschermer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF156/01 Tepelbeschermer

16/09/2016

España

España

Verified buyer

Este producto me ayudo mucho!

Lo adquirió mi pareja, la mañana siguiente del nacimiento de mi bebe. Mis pezones estaban bien, pero mi bebe no los agarraba correctamente, por consejo de la nurse compro los protectores. Me ayudaron tanto a que mi bebe se adaptara y se agarrara bien e incluso cuando se lastimaron un poco. Eran un alivio!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Accesorios de lactancia SCF156/00 Protector de pezones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Accesorios de lactancia SCF156/00 Protector de pezones

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.