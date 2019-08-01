2 year warranty
Discontinued
For essential comfort
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.5
of 5
129
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Coollady
01/08/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fabulous comforter
My baby has really taken to these comforters, the shape and size seem to be perfect for her. In the past she has not really got on with different brands I have tried do these were a god send. They help to settle her after a feed and get her back to sleep in mins
Pros
Great shape
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Yellowbear66
22/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great soothers my baby will only settle with these
These are great soothers - I have tried several with my baby but these are the only ones that settle him straight away and are a real god send at night when he is restless.
Pros
Just great
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Nicola1818
08/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fabulous soothers my baby loves!
These soothers are just great, my baby has really taken well to them, the colours and designs are attractive and very unisex, the teats are fab design, not too big or too small, I am very happy with them and will be purchasing more!
Pros
Great design, great shape, teat just the right size
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year