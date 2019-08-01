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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic soother

SCF169/26

4.5
| (129) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with bright, colourful designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

129

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

01/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous comforter

My baby has really taken to these comforters, the shape and size seem to be perfect for her. In the past she has not really got on with different brands I have tried do these were a god send. They help to settle her after a feed and get her back to sleep in mins

Pros

Great shape

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

22/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great soothers my baby will only settle with these

These are great soothers - I have tried several with my baby but these are the only ones that settle him straight away and are a real god send at night when he is restless.

Pros

Just great

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

08/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous soothers my baby loves!

These soothers are just great, my baby has really taken well to them, the colours and designs are attractive and very unisex, the teats are fab design, not too big or too small, I am very happy with them and will be purchasing more!

Pros

Great design, great shape, teat just the right size

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year