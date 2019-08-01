My baby is breastfed so I've struggled to get him to accept dummies. It took a little convincing and trying but his started to take these dummies. I found that they weren't ridiculously bulky which would press on his gums so I'm not too worried about his teeth etc. being effected. I love the designs of cartoon characters it makes them more fun and appealing to baby. They also come with a dummy cover which is a godsend! I'm forever dropping dummies and this helps not only protect the dummy but keeps the hygiene. The soother itself seems to be easily kept in his mouth, he has a good hold of it with little effort. He finds comfort in these dummies. There lovely in general good design features (characters, dummy cover) not too bulky in fact quite slim. Things which I dislike.. The dummy case is fiddly so can be a challenge to remove! meaning baby gets quite fed up!.