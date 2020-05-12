2 year warranty
Discontinued
For essential comfort
6–18 m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
4.8
of 5
168
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Kitty575
12/05/2020
United Kingdom
Amazing
This product is amazing! Teat is really soft and will soothe anyone!
Pros
Always will buy as great for anyone
Cons
Na
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/34 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/34 Classic soother
Channylouise96
05/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great dummies cute little designs nice colours
Thought these were really great little dummies I love the shape of them and the size easy for children to hold and grip I also love the cute little pictures which they have in them and the colours are really nice too very noticeable which helps them be easier to find
Pros
Great size easy for kids to handle nice notable colours easy to spot if they get lost cute little pictures which keep the kids entertained
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother
Asia...xxx
01/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips employee
AVENT soother
[Employee of philipsglobal] very good quality of the material, thanks to these soothers my child has no more colic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year