    Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £4.90

        Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

        Stylish design, crystal clear look

        • For essential comfort
        • 6–18 m
        • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
        • 2 pack
        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

        Security handle for easy removal

        Security handle for easy removal

        Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

        When the soother isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the teat safe and clean.

        Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

        Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

        Keeping your little one's Soothies and soothers clean is easy. Simply put them in your steriliser or submerge in boiling water.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Classic soother
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilised
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            • No. 1 global soother brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
            2014 Manufacturer of the Year

