Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. The shield has six air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. The shield has six air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. The shield has six air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. The shield has six air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits