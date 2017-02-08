2 year warranty
Discontinued
3–6m
BPA-Free
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.
To keep sterilised teats hygienic
4.6
of 5
42
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)