My daughter is notorious for being very fussy with everything. Dummies are no exception. I have wasted alot of money on different types ... she won't accept it if the shape isn't just right of the plastic or the teat, she won't accept it if it has a different texture nor taste. So I gave her these to try with trepidation, I was expecting her to try it and tho it like most of the others but after testing it she accepted it happily. In fact they are now her favourite and we finally have a brand we can buy knowing she will accept them each time. They are very easy to clean and sterilise. The shape of the plastic fits nicely around her nose so doesn't effect her breathing with the dummy in at night. Most importantly the teat is secure. I always put them through a little pullong test to ensure that the teat won't come out as I fear that this could happen and choke her but they didn't budge. These are fantastic quality, well made and I would fully recommend them.