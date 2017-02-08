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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free

Discontinued

Philips AventFashion Soothers

SCF172/21

4.6
| (42) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Orthodontic BPA-Free
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats reflect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Philips Avent soothers are made of silicone and are tasteless and odourless. Colours are subject to change.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with bright, colourful animal designs

Orthodontic BPA-Free

  • 3–6m

  • BPA-Free

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.

User-friendly silicone teats

User-friendly silicone teats

The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

Snap-on protective cap

Snap-on protective cap

To keep sterilised teats hygienic

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

42

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

  2. 9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)