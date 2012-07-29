2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF176/18
With glow-in-the-dark handle
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips AVENT teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
3.4
of 5
30
Reviews
sal23
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent!
We have tried so many soothers and these are the only ones my daughter likes! They glow in the dark which helps at night to see where the soother is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
Sm99
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent!
We have tried so many soothers and these are the only ones my daughter likes! They glow in the dark which helps at night to see where the soother is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
sophieeee3
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Baby loves them!
Originally got given free dummies at a baby show last year, worked wonders and baby loved them so its all ive brought since!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year