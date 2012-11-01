2 year warranty
Discontinued
Soothe with the comfort of air
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
4.1
of 5
11
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
NixJay
01/11/2012
United Kingdom
Breastfeed baby took this dummy
I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Ariana
01/11/2012
United Kingdom
Breastfeed baby took this dummy
I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Glock
01/10/2015
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Einwandfrei
Tut was es soll. Unsere Kleine beutzt die Teile ohne Probleme. Auch lassen sich die Sauger enwandferei reinigen. Tips: Die Kunstoffabdeckungen nicht wegschmeissen. Diess ersetzen sehr schön und platzsparend ein Etui. Die Kunstoffkästchen kann man bei vorsichtigem entfernen deer Sticker auch als Transport- / Sammel-Etui verwenden. Ob die Sauger der Mitbewerber besser sind, können wir nicht beurteilen. Da wir aber alles von Avent gekauft haben sind wir mit der Entscheidung nach wie vor zufriedenund würde auch immer wieder darauf zurückgreifen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/26 Freeflow Schnuller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/26 Freeflow Schnuller
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year