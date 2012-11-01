ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow soothers

SCF178/24

4.1
| (11) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. A curved shield with six air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6–18m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

11

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
2

01/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Breastfeed baby took this dummy

I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

01/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Breastfeed baby took this dummy

I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers

01/10/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Einwandfrei

Tut was es soll. Unsere Kleine beutzt die Teile ohne Probleme. Auch lassen sich die Sauger enwandferei reinigen. Tips: Die Kunstoffabdeckungen nicht wegschmeissen. Diess ersetzen sehr schön und platzsparend ein Etui. Die Kunstoffkästchen kann man bei vorsichtigem entfernen deer Sticker auch als Transport- / Sammel-Etui verwenden. Ob die Sauger der Mitbewerber besser sind, können wir nicht beurteilen. Da wir aber alles von Avent gekauft haben sind wir mit der Entscheidung nach wie vor zufriedenund würde auch immer wieder darauf zurückgreifen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/26 Freeflow Schnuller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/26 Freeflow Schnuller

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year