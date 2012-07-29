2 year warranty
Discontinued
6–18 m
Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimise the pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly, resulting in less pressure per tooth.
The teat is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in a natural position.
To keep sterilised teats hygienic.
4.5
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
sara247
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
this is the only dummy my baby took
My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Honey786
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
kitykaty1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.