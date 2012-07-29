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  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development
  • Designed to help healthy oral development

Discontinued

Philips AventAdvanced orthodontic soothers

SCF184/14

4.5
| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Designed to help healthy oral development
Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/14 is designed to help healthy oral development. All of our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

Designed to help healthy oral development

  • 6–18 m

Unique "wings"

Unique "wings"

Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimise the pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly, resulting in less pressure per tooth.

Shaped teat

Shaped teat

The teat is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in a natural position.

Snap on hygienic cap

Snap on hygienic cap

To keep sterilised teats hygienic.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3
2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this is the only dummy my baby took

My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.