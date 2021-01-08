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Soothers
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Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic soothers
Discontinued
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User manual
All (5)
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
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