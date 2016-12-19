2 year warranty
Discontinued
With bite-resistant teat
18m+
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
This soother's bite-resistant teat is designed especially for older babies.*
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.4
of 5
37
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
mumoftwo
19/12/2016
United Kingdom
fun design
still use for my daughter at night and we both really like the designs.
This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers
This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers
Dadweaningtoddler
16/12/2016
United Kingdom
Daughter still likes for sleeping
My daughrter still finds these very comfortable and helps her sleep
This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers
This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers
Corazon
03/08/2019
Deutschland
Avent Schnuller
Wir, und auch alle unsere Freunde, nutzen die Avent Schnuller in allen Größen für unsere Kinder. Sie sind aus dem Alltag nicht wegzudenken und wir sind sehr zufrieden. Allerdings muss man sagen, dass wir ziemlich enttäuscht sind von dem Design. Andere Firmen haben gerade deutlich süßere Motive. Vor allem bei den Größen ab 8 Monaten ist fast nichts schönes bei den Freeflow Schnullern dabei.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow Schnuller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow Schnuller
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
this soother should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occasional bites.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year