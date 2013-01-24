Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.
Supports your child's development
The Philips Avent Soother 18 m+ supports your child's development and changing soothing needs. Its bite-resistant teat respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colours. See all benefits
Freeflow soothers
This soother's bite-resistant teat is designed especially for older babies.*
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
When the soother isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the teat safe and clean.
Keeping your little one's Soothies and soothers clean is easy. Simply put them in your steriliser or submerge in boiling water.
Our Parent Infant Clinical Psychologist shares friendly methods and helpful tips about de-soothing on www.philips.com/sootherfree. These tips and tricks will help your child with the transition to become soother free.
What is included
Safety
Hygiene