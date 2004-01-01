Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCF212/20 ultra soft pacifier
Total:
recurring payment
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our rounded shield minimises pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.