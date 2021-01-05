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Philips Avent SCF244/00 ultra air pacifier

Discontinued

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Philips AventSCF244/00 ultra air pacifier

SCF244/00

Philips Avent SCF244/00 ultra air pacifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 364 kB
  • 5 January 2021

User manual

  • PDF file, 422.7 kB
  • 13 February 2025

Frequently Asked Questions