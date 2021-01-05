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Philips Avent SCF244/00 ultra air pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF244/00
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?