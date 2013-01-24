Home
    AVENT Fast Flow and Bite Resistant Spouts

    SCF248
    AVENT
    • Fast flow and bite resistant spouts Fast flow and bite resistant spouts Fast flow and bite resistant spouts
      SCF248

      Fast flow and bite resistant spouts

      The Philips AVENT fast flow spouts SCF248/00 are designed to be bite-resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve.

      Fast flow and bite resistant spouts

      Fast flow and bite resistant spouts

      Fast flow and bite resistant spouts

        Fast flow and bite resistant spouts

        Non-spill, easy sip

        • 18m+

        Patented non-spill valve

        Easy to sip, easy to clean

        Interchangeable

        Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips AVENT Bottles and Cups

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Fast flow spout
          2  pcs
          Silicone valve
          1  pcs
          Valve retainer
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          18 months +

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          52 (D) x 83 (W) x 135 (H)  mm
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          50 (D) x 50 (W) x 60 (H)  mm
          Product weight
          0.036  kg

