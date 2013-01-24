Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The perfect temperature in 3 minutes
When your baby is hungry, you want to have a warm bottle of milk immediately.The ultra-fast bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars in under three minutes.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect temperature in 3 minutes
When your baby is hungry, you want to have a warm bottle of milk immediately.The ultra-fast bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars in under three minutes.
The perfect temperature in 3 minutes
When your baby is hungry, you want to have a warm bottle of milk immediately.The ultra-fast bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars in under three minutes.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect temperature in 3 minutes
When your baby is hungry, you want to have a warm bottle of milk immediately.The ultra-fast bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars in under three minutes.
Ultra-fast bottle warmer
Philips shop price
Total:
The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.
With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where an earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.
With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.
Technical specifications
Convenience
Accessories