      When your baby is hungry, you want to have a warm bottle of milk immediately.The ultra-fast bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars in under three minutes.

        Temperature control system

        The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

        The baby's food never gets too hot

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Graduated temperature control

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Safe cool wall due to double insulation

        With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where an earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

        Click-step temperature setting

        With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          250 W

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Fits all bottles
          All baby bottles and jar types
          Heating time (to 37ºC)
          3  minute(s)
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes

        • Accessories

          User manual
          Yes

