2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF251/00
Natural
150 ml/5 oz
4m+
3 hole Medium Flow
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
MagJ
20/07/2017
Deutschland
Leicht für Kind und Mama
Tolle Griffe fürs Baby zum Halten lernen, Druckausgleich funktioniert einwandfrei wie bei allen Aventflaschen/Saugern. Unsere Kleine ist von Anfang an Flaschenkind und hatte nie Probleme mit der angesaugten Luft, da kaum welche wirklich angesogen wirkt. Keinerlei Probleme beim Zusammenschrauben oder den Saugern wieder einmontieren, nichts rutscht, nichts kleckert. Wir sind überaus zufrieden, unser Baby wollte sofort die Flasche selbst halten und trinken. Toll verarbeitet. Keine Kritik. Preis nicht günstig, aber alle anderen Aventfläschchen lassen sich unter den Aufsatz einschrauben. Wir haben mit 4 Monaten angefangen damit zu lernen und sind immer noch begeistert (7. Monat).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set
alou
02/09/2017
France
Verified buyer
pratique, modulable
biberon très pratique pour les parents et les enfants. S'adapte avec l'évolution (tétine et bec) bonne contenance et tien bien dans les mains de bébé lorsqu'il devient autonome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF251/00 Biberon évolutif
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF251/00 Biberon évolutif
Krümmel1
11/03/2018
Deutschland
Gut
Als erste trinklernflasche gut. Könnte farbiger gestaltet werden.
This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set
This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.