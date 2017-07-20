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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

Discontinued

Philips AventBottle to Cup Trainer Kit

SCF251/00

4.3
| (4) Reviews
Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
Our new Natural bottle-to-cup trainer kit helps your baby transition from bottle drinking to his first cup easily. With the soft-touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar teat.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

  • Natural

  • 150 ml/5 oz

  • 4m+

  • 3 hole Medium Flow

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

2
1

20/07/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Leicht für Kind und Mama

Tolle Griffe fürs Baby zum Halten lernen, Druckausgleich funktioniert einwandfrei wie bei allen Aventflaschen/Saugern. Unsere Kleine ist von Anfang an Flaschenkind und hatte nie Probleme mit der angesaugten Luft, da kaum welche wirklich angesogen wirkt. Keinerlei Probleme beim Zusammenschrauben oder den Saugern wieder einmontieren, nichts rutscht, nichts kleckert. Wir sind überaus zufrieden, unser Baby wollte sofort die Flasche selbst halten und trinken. Toll verarbeitet. Keine Kritik. Preis nicht günstig, aber alle anderen Aventfläschchen lassen sich unter den Aufsatz einschrauben. Wir haben mit 4 Monaten angefangen damit zu lernen und sind immer noch begeistert (7. Monat).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set

02/09/2017

France

France

Verified buyer

pratique, modulable

biberon très pratique pour les parents et les enfants. S'adapte avec l'évolution (tétine et bec) bonne contenance et tien bien dans les mains de bébé lorsqu'il devient autonome.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF251/00 Biberon évolutif

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF251/00 Biberon évolutif

11/03/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Gut

Als erste trinklernflasche gut. Könnte farbiger gestaltet werden.

This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set

This review was made for SCF251/00 Trink-Lern-Set

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 