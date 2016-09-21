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Discontinued

Philips Avent2-in-1 Thermo pad

SCF258/02

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Helps to stimulate and soothe

The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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To stimulate breast milk flow before feed

Helps to stimulate and soothe

  • Stimulate and soothe

  • Warm or cold use

  • 2 pcs

Cold use — to soothe sore or engorged breasts

Cold use — to soothe sore or engorged breasts

To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.

Developed with a breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Includes soft sleeves

Includes soft sleeves

For greater comfort on skin

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

21/09/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einfach super

Diese Kühl-Pads hat mein Freund mir gekauft nachdem ich meinen ersten Milchstau hatte und sie haben mir ab da sehr gute Dienste geleistet und kommen immer mal wieder zum Einsatz. Die spezielle Form macht sie so besonders und perfekt anwendbar.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF258/02 2-in-1-Thermopad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF258/02 2-in-1-Thermopad

20/11/2012

France

France

mitigé

utiliser a froid pour calmer les douleurs des monter de lait et il ai vraiment top a chaud je suis difficilement convaincu de son efficaciter...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF258/02 Thermo-coussinets 2 en 1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF258/02 Thermo-coussinets 2 en 1

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 