2 year warranty
Discontinued
Helps to stimulate and soothe
The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF430/13
SCF430/10
SCF430/16
SCF430/20
SCF391/11
SCF334/31
Stimulate and soothe
Warm or cold use
2 pcs
To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
For greater comfort on skin
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Stephienchen
21/09/2016
Deutschland
Einfach super
Diese Kühl-Pads hat mein Freund mir gekauft nachdem ich meinen ersten Milchstau hatte und sie haben mir ab da sehr gute Dienste geleistet und kommen immer mal wieder zum Einsatz. Die spezielle Form macht sie so besonders und perfekt anwendbar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF258/02 2-in-1-Thermopad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF258/02 2-in-1-Thermopad
Emilie72000
20/11/2012
France
mitigé
utiliser a froid pour calmer les douleurs des monter de lait et il ai vraiment top a chaud je suis difficilement convaincu de son efficaciter...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF258/02 Thermo-coussinets 2 en 1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF258/02 Thermo-coussinets 2 en 1
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.