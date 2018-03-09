  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Philips Avent Natural Trainer Cup

      SCF262/06

      Overall Rating
      Reviews

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      Our new Natural trainer cup helps your baby transition from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft-touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar teat.

      Make it a bundle and save

      Natural Trainer Cup
      Natural Trainer Cup

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      • Natural
      • 150 ml/5 oz
      • Medium-flow teat
      • 4 m+
      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberised for a non-slip grip.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      This cup is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural cup is made from BPA-free* material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Snap on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Teat
        1  pcs
      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
