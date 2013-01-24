Home
    3-in-1 Nutrition Centre

    SCF280/05
    Fresh and healthy
      3-in-1 Nutrition Centre

      SCF280/05
      Fresh and healthy

      Preparing healthy food for your baby is vital and starts with sterilising bottles and teats and ensuring the food temperature is just right.

      3-in-1 Nutrition Centre

        3-in-1 Nutrition Centre

        Fresh and healthy

        Temperature control system

        The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

        The baby's food never gets too hot

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Graduated temperature control

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Kills all household bacteria in minutes using tap water

        Protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs by disinfecting her bottles, teats, soothers and small plastic toys.

        Sterilises up to 6 standard bottles and 4 wide-neck bottles

        Convenient use of the steriliser means having the disinfected bottles ready when you need them. This means fitting all bottles needed for a day's feeding into the steriliser in one go.

        No chemicals needed

        Chemical residues in baby's food are a nightmare to think about. Therefore, items are sterilised using very hot steam.

        Suitable for sterilising small plastic toys

        By disinfecting small plastic toys, you can protect your newborn baby from any harmful household bacteria or germs while she discovers and plays with her toys.

        Optimal preservation of vitamins

        When preparing baby's food, keeping all vitamins is very important for your baby's healthy growth. Steaming vegetables or fruit is the optimum way of making sure these healthy vitamins are perfectly maintained.

        Defrosts frozen baby food

        Conveniently defrost any baby food that you prepared in advance and put in the freezer. This means you can have healthy baby food ready whenever your baby needs it.

        Quickly heats up bottles and jars to perfect temperature

        This bottle warmer reliably heats bottles and jars to exactly the right temperature within three minutes to make sure your hungry baby doesn't need to wait long for her food. And no worries about burning baby's mouth either, thanks to the innovative heating technology.

        Steams all types of fruit and vegetables

        Once your baby starts eating solid foods, you can prepare healthy steamed vegetables and fruits while preserving the vitamins and nutritional goodness.

        Fits all bottle and jar types

        The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Power supply
          220-240  V

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Fits all bottles
          All baby bottles and jar types

        • Convenience

          Automatic audio signal routing
          Yes

