    Sterilise easily, anywhere

      Philips Avent Microwave steriliser

      SCF281/03

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Sterilise easily, anywhere

      Wherever your day takes you, you can sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enough to take with you and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessories

      Sterilise easily, anywhere

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilises in 2 minutes
      • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
      • Fits most microwaves
      Microwave steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

      The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

      Kills 99.9% of germs*

      The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.*

      Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

      The steriliser sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilised at once.

      Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

      The steriliser's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go — holidays, visits to relatives, etc. Now you can always have sterilised baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

      Fits most microwaves on the market

      The microwave steam steriliser has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

      The steriliser can be used to sterilise breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

      The microwave steam steriliser has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the steriliser safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilisation time
        2 min at 1200–1850 W, 4 min at 850–1100 W, 6 min at 500–800 W
        Water capacity
        200 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

      • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period
