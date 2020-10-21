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Bottle warmers & sterilisers
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Philips Avent Microwave steam steriliser
Discontinued
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All (6)
Is the packaging recyclable?
For how long should I continue to sterilize items for my child?
What microwave setting should I use for my Philips Avent Steriliser?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What products can I sterilise with my Philips Avent steriliser?
How to load the Philips Avent microwave steriliser
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