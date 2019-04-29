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  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser
  • Fast microwave steam steriliser

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave steam steriliser

SCF282

4.8
| (44) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Fast microwave steam steriliser
The Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser is a great choice for fast, effective sterilising at home or away. Up to four Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilised at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

For use at home or away

Fast microwave steam steriliser

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 2 minutes

  • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles

  • Fits most microwaves

Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

44

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

3
2

29/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Thorough and fast

This steriliser works so quickly... Scrub bottles, place in steriliser add water and microwave, it really is that easy. I like the fact it doesn't smell of chemicals like a cold water steriliser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

29/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Thorough and fast

This steriliser works so quickly... Scrub bottles, place in steriliser add water and microwave, it really is that easy. I like the fact it doesn't smell of chemicals like a cold water steriliser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

24/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A change that will be staying.

Being a mummy of 4 this was the prefect product. I currently use a different brand which was getting on my nerves so wanted to give the AVENT brand a go and I am glad I did as I love it. The things I love about the ADVENT..... Easy to use and to clean Nice and quick - 2 mins less then what a cup of tea would take to make. Only water is used and nothing else. Max of 4 bottles can be cleaned at once. Stays sterile for 24 hours. I have even used it for some teething toys and dummies.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 