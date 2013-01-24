Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      The Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser is a great choice for fast, effective sterilising at home or away. Up to four Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilised at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes. See all benefits

        For use at home or away

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilises in 2 minutes
        • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
        • Fits most microwaves
        The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

        The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        The steriliser sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilised at once.

        The steriliser's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go — holidays, visits to relatives, etc. Now you can always have sterilised baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

        The microwave steam steriliser has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

        The microwave steam steriliser has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the steriliser safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

        Sterilises pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

        The steriliser can be used to sterilise breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilisation time
          2 min at 1200–1850 W, 4 min at 850–1100 W, 6 min at 500–800 W
          Water capacity
          200 ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          740  g
          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          England

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          PP bottle 4 oz/125 ml
          2  pcs
          PP bottle 9 oz/260 ml
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

