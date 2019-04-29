2 year warranty
Discontinued
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 2 minutes
Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
Fits most microwaves
The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.
The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
4.8
of 5
44
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Steva
29/04/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Thorough and fast
This steriliser works so quickly... Scrub bottles, place in steriliser add water and microwave, it really is that easy. I like the fact it doesn't smell of chemicals like a cold water steriliser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Steva
29/04/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Thorough and fast
This steriliser works so quickly... Scrub bottles, place in steriliser add water and microwave, it really is that easy. I like the fact it doesn't smell of chemicals like a cold water steriliser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Jenny12355
24/04/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
A change that will be staying.
Being a mummy of 4 this was the prefect product. I currently use a different brand which was getting on my nerves so wanted to give the AVENT brand a go and I am glad I did as I love it. The things I love about the ADVENT..... Easy to use and to clean Nice and quick - 2 mins less then what a cup of tea would take to make. Only water is used and nothing else. Max of 4 bottles can be cleaned at once. Stays sterile for 24 hours. I have even used it for some teething toys and dummies.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF282 Microwave steam steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.