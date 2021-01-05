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Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser
Discontinued
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (15)
Is the packaging recyclable?
How much water should I use for my Philips Avent steriliser?
Where can I best use the sterilizer?
Why is the sterilizing process so short?
How much time should I allow between two steaming sessions?
AventDishwasher basket
AventSteriliser tongs
Why is there a strange smell when I unpack my sterilizer?
My Philips Avent steriliser has an unpleasant smell when in use
Some water remains in the bottles after sterilizing. Is this normal?
Why does the sterilizing process take longer than usual?
My Philips Avent steriliser stopped working