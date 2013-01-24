Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The easiest way to sterilise
The new Philips AVENT electric steam steriliser SCF284/02 has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With its adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The easiest way to sterilise
The new Philips AVENT electric steam steriliser SCF284/02 has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With its adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.
3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser
Philips shop price
Total:
Due to its adjustable size, this 3-in-1 Philips AVENT steriliser perfectly fits the items you would like to sterilise and always takes up the smallest amount of kitchen space. The 3-in-1 functionality gives you: 1) Small size configuration for sterilising soothers 2) Medium size configuration for sterilising breast pumps, toddler plates, knives and forks 3) Large size configuration for sterilising 6 baby
The steriliser has been designed to fit both wide neck and narrow neck bottles as well as different breast pumps and accessories. This gives you the freedom to choose the bottles and accessories that best suit you and your baby. At full capacity the steriliser holds six 11 oz/330 ml Philips AVENT bottles.
Your bottles and accessories will be sterilised in just 6 minutes. Once sterilisation is complete, the device will shut off automatically, ensuring extra safety and less energy consumption.
Sterilising protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Philips AVENT Sterilisers use the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and effective, with no chemicals involved. Contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
What is included
Power
Development stages
Compatibility
Material