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  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise
  • The easiest way to sterilise

Discontinued

Philips Avent3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

SCF284/02

3.7
| (249) Reviews
The easiest way to sterilise
The new Philips AVENT electric steam steriliser SCF284/02 has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With its adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.
See all benefits

Adjustable size saves kitchen space

The easiest way to sterilise

  • Electric Steriliser

3-in-1 modular steriliser design

3-in-1 modular steriliser design

The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Spacious design

Spacious design

Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

249

Reviews

10/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use great design

I love this product it is so convenient as you can pick what basket you need so the size of the items you can sterilise. It is great to find a steriliser that you can fit the weaning equipment in with ease. We have even been on holiday with the steriliser as was so compact and no need so us to worry about the accommodation not having a microwave and buying another. I like that it says safe for 24hours once done and it only takes 6 mins. It is small so fits in our kitchen table without taking over and the lead is generous so you aren’t restricted. It is easy to delimescale when needed. Fits in my larger bottles from USA so would probably fit any brand.

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

07/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great slimline design - easy to use

The steriliser has a slim line design which means it doesn't take up the whole worktop. The power cable is just the correct length to keep it from dangling all over the place. The slim line design is fab but very deceiving as I was able to fit everything into one cycle. This is a fantastic steriliser easy to use. Fast sterilisation cycles and I was fully confident they were sterilised properly and safe for my baby to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

03/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A timesaver

It is much better way to sterilize than using boiling water on the stove. Also it is very quick at sterilising my breast pump and bottles. It only takes 6 minutes to complete a cycle and get everything clean and sterile. Whatsmore it does not take up too much space and easily fits 6 large bottles, tops and soothers. Overall, I absolutely love it and I would not change it to any other company.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

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