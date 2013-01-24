Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    AVENT 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF284/02
    AVENT
      AVENT 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

      SCF284/02
      The easiest way to sterilise

      The new Philips AVENT electric steam steriliser SCF284/02 has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With its adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.

      AVENT 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

      The easiest way to sterilise

      The new Philips AVENT electric steam steriliser SCF284/02 has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With its adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.

        3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

        The easiest way to sterilise

        Adjustable size saves kitchen space

        • Electric Steriliser

        Adjustable size

        Due to its adjustable size, this 3-in-1 Philips AVENT steriliser perfectly fits the items you would like to sterilise and always takes up the smallest amount of kitchen space. The 3-in-1 functionality gives you: 1) Small size configuration for sterilising soothers 2) Medium size configuration for sterilising breast pumps, toddler plates, knives and forks 3) Large size configuration for sterilising 6 baby

        Suitable for wide neck and narrow neck bottles

        The steriliser has been designed to fit both wide neck and narrow neck bottles as well as different breast pumps and accessories. This gives you the freedom to choose the bottles and accessories that best suit you and your baby. At full capacity the steriliser holds six 11 oz/330 ml Philips AVENT bottles.

        6-minute cycle with automatic shut-off

        Your bottles and accessories will be sterilised in just 6 minutes. Once sterilisation is complete, the device will shut off automatically, ensuring extra safety and less energy consumption.

        Natural steam sterilisation kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Sterilising protects your baby from particularly harmful bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. Philips AVENT Sterilisers use the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and effective, with no chemicals involved. Contents stay sterile for 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Country of origin

          Turkey
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips AVENT range compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

