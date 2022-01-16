2 year warranty
Discontinued
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 4-in-1 design
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
Awards
4.2
of 5
84
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Iwona83
16/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Fantastic product really easy to set up and use . Nice modern design. No Issues so far so good .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
maviti
27/06/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
best sterliser
I am using the Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser for 3/4 weeks now and I use it everyday. I must say this is the best sterliser i have ever used It only takes 6 minutes to sterlise the items. I sterilize everything in it eg: breast pumping equipment, bottles, straws, cups, dummys... this also include a dishwasher basket which is very handy.It also comes apart very easily for cleaning and can be used in a few different configurations, depending on the amount of items you plan to sterilize. I am very happy with this product.It is very simple and fast. Would definitely recommend....SO far So happy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Fais
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Sterilises bottles quickly
The steriliser is stylish and sturdy, taking minimal space on my kitchen counter. It steralises in around 6mins and leaves bottles squeaky clean. It is good to know that bottles remain sterilised for 24hrs. It is spacious on the inside as it can hold 6 bottles which saves time and loading and unloading bottles is easy. I love that it lets you know on its display the whole sterilisation circle and if bottles have cooled or not.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser