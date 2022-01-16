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  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation

Discontinued

Philips Avent4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF286/02

4.2
| (84) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
See all benefits

Flexible, easy loading

Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961296

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

84

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

16/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Fantastic product really easy to set up and use . Nice modern design. No Issues so far so good .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

27/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best sterliser

I am using the Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser for 3/4 weeks now and I use it everyday. I must say this is the best sterliser i have ever used It only takes 6 minutes to sterlise the items. I sterilize everything in it eg: breast pumping equipment, bottles, straws, cups, dummys... this also include a dishwasher basket which is very handy.It also comes apart very easily for cleaning and can be used in a few different configurations, depending on the amount of items you plan to sterilize. I am very happy with this product.It is very simple and fast. Would definitely recommend....SO far So happy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sterilises bottles quickly

The steriliser is stylish and sturdy, taking minimal space on my kitchen counter. It steralises in around 6mins and leaves bottles squeaky clean. It is good to know that bottles remain sterilised for 24hrs. It is spacious on the inside as it can hold 6 bottles which saves time and loading and unloading bottles is easy. I love that it lets you know on its display the whole sterilisation circle and if bottles have cooled or not.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF286 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

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