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10
d
Days
20
h
Hours
36
m
Minutes
44
s
Seconds
Discontinued
The easiest way to sterilise effectively
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 4-in-1 design
The steriliser features an integrated display to show how the sterilising cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Kirankhanum
23/05/2019
United Kingdom
The perfect steriliser.
The Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser is absolutely amazing, I was previously using the Coldwater steriliser. However the tablets were damaging my hands, I suffer from eczema so I have to be careful with what comes into contact with my skin. The Philips steriliser requires no solution and no tablet just plain water and kills 99.9% of germs. The sterilisation takes only 6 mins whereas before I had to wait 15 mins before being able to use the bottles. I love the sleek design and it fits perfectly well in my kitchen. Would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.