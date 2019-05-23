ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Sign up now

Get early access to our Black Friday sale

10

d

Days

20

h

Hours

:

36

m

Minutes

:

44

s

Seconds

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Philips Avent4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF287

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The easiest way to sterilise effectively

With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Adjustable size and dishwasher basket

The easiest way to sterilise effectively

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

Integrated display shows progress

Integrated display shows progress

The steriliser features an integrated display to show how the sterilising cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The perfect steriliser.

The Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser is absolutely amazing, I was previously using the Coldwater steriliser. However the tablets were damaging my hands, I suffer from eczema so I have to be careful with what comes into contact with my skin. The Philips steriliser requires no solution and no tablet just plain water and kills 99.9% of germs. The sterilisation takes only 6 mins whereas before I had to wait 15 mins before being able to use the bottles. I love the sleek design and it fits perfectly well in my kitchen. Would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 