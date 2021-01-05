Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent ultra air soother
Discontinued
Support
SCF345/20
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you